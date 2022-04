SINGAPORE - While much of the sports fraternity were chafing under the Covid-19 restrictions imposed nationwide since 2020, Declan Martens found that they afforded him the opportunity to recharge his physical and mental wellbeing.

"We played a lot of rugby that year (2019) and personally I had been playing in the sevens and the 15s sides on rotations, it was non-stop since 2018," the 29-year-old, who captained the national sevens squad at the 2019 SEA Games, said.