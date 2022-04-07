Captains get their kicks ahead of weekend event

Captains from the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens teams took part in a photo shoot at the famed Housing Board dragon playground in Toa Payoh yesterday. In addition to having a go at games like capteh and five stones, they also tried local treats such as curry puffs, ondeh ondeh and teh tarik.

Fiji captain Tevita Daugunu told The Straits Times yesterday that he and his teammates are aiming for nothing less than victory. The Fiji squad, who won here in 2018 but failed to retain their title in 2019, will feature only three members of their gold-medal-winning Tokyo Olympics team.

The Singapore Sevens, the fifth of nine legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series, is making its return here after a two-year hiatus. The two-day event takes place at the National Stadium this weekend.