Rugby: Sembawang Primary kids get the Sunwolves touch at clinic

SINGAPORE - Over 50 pupils from Sembawang Primary School got drilled in some rugby fundamentals by members of the HITO-Communications Sunwolves team on Thursday (Feb 14).

The students, aged between nine and 12, had the opportunity to get up close and personal with the players during skill workshops and fun interactive drills.

The Sunwolves open their Super Rugby season on Saturday (Feb 16) at the Singapore Sports Hub against the Cell C Sharks and will return for their second game here on March 23, when they will face the Emirates Lions.

Last year, they won their lone game in Singapore, beating South African team Bulls 42-37.

Tickets ($15-$170) are on sale at sportshub.com.sg.