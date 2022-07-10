Rugby players pay tribute to Abe; NZ defeated by Irish

BRISBANE • Japan's rugby players said they were "sad" and "shocked" by the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe but had remained focused for yesterday's second Test against France.

The Brave Blossoms lost 20-15 to the Six Nations champions on an emotional day at Tokyo's National Stadium, a day after the country's longest-serving prime minister was shot dead on the campaign trail.

The 57,000-plus crowd observed a minute's silence for the political kingmaker, who had been an enthusiastic supporter of the team when the country hosted the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

Michael Leitch, who captained Japan during their historic run to the quarter-finals three years ago, said Abe was "a great man" who was a rugby fan.

"For him to be murdered in such a horrible way shocked the team," said the New Zealand-born back row. "Everybody was talking about it and I feel really sad for his family. I hoped today we could win to honour his name, but it didn't quite happen."

French coach Fabien Galthie also expressed his condolences, saying the 67-year-old Abe had "done a lot for rugby, in particular in staging the 2019 World Cup".

"The players, the staff and the French team wanted to pay tribute to his memory for all he did for rugby in Japan and in the world," he added.

In Dunedin, Ireland prevailed 23-12 in a Test of high intensity to beat the All Blacks on New Zealand soil for the first time yesterday, taking full advantage after the hosts had lost Angus Ta'avao to a red card in the first half.

The Kiwis' lack of discipline cost them dear with two yellow cards in addition to Ta'avao's red in the first half, and they had to be satisfied with a try from Beauden Barrett just before half-time and a late consolation for Will Jordan.

Six years after their first victory over New Zealand in more than a century of trying, the Irish have now won four of the last seven encounters with the three-time world champions. "Delighted, no team has ever done it before," said skipper Johnny Sexton. "We're delighted with the win but we have a chance to win a series here and they don't come along too often."

Elsewhere, Owen Farrell kicked 20 points as England took an imposing early lead and held off a spirited Australian fightback to level the three-Test series at 1-1 with a 25-17 win in Brisbane yesterday.

An early converted Billy Vunipola try and four penalties had England 19-0 ahead in the 32nd minute and two more three-pointers from Farrell in the second half proved enough to take the series to a decider at Sydney Cricket Ground next Saturday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS