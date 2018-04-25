Rugby: Olympic 7s champions Fiji have a go at wheelchair rugby against S'pore side

SINGAPORE - Reigning Rugby Sevens Olympic champions Fiji played a wheelchair rugby friendly with seven players from the Singapore Wheelchair Rugby (SWR) team at Toa Payoh Sports Hall on Tuesday (April 24).

Organised by Fiji Airways, the match was an opportunity to showcase different forms of athleticism in sports and celebrate the passion for rugby that unites both teams.

Prior to the match, the Fijian players shared some of their game tactics with the SWR team who in turn imparted their wheelchair rugby skills.

SWR captain Richard Kuppusamy said: "Wheelchair rugby breaks stereotypes and empowers disabled people to create positive influences through the challenge of sport.

"We are honoured to have the opportunity to build a relationship with the Fiji sevens team, to demonstrate social inclusion through our shared passion for rugby."

The Fiji sevens team are in town for this weekend's HSBC World Rugby Sevens at the National Stadium. They are three points behind title holders South Africa, who lead the standings with 126 points. Singapore is the eighth of the 10-stop series, with the London and Paris legs still to come.

For more information and to buy tickets, go to www.singapore7s.sg