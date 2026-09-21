Rugby league-Sanctions promised after referee pelted with missiles at Eden Park NRL clash

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SYDNEY, Sept 21 - Australia's National Rugby League said it would sanction any fans identified as having thrown missiles at match officials after the New Zealand Warriors lost a playoff match against the Newcastle Knights at Auckland's Eden Park on Sunday.

A crowd of 48,511 packed into the spiritual home of New Zealand rugby union for the match but most went home disappointed as the Warriors, who finished second in the regular-season standings, lost 12-10 in a tight encounter.

The touch judges and referee Ashley Klein, who had made a couple of key decisions against the Warriors late in the contest, were pelted with drinks cans, plastic bottles and rubbish as they left the pitch surrounded by security.

"The safety of match officials, along with players, officials and fans is paramount," an NRL spokesperson told local media on Monday.

"Anyone found breaching the required standards can expect to be subject to significant sanctions, including being banned from venues."

Crowd trouble is rare in Australia but there were similar scenes on Saturday when the match officials left the field after an Australian rules semi-final played out in front of a crowd of 97,835 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The local Hawthorn Hawks came back from a heavy deficit to lead briefly in the fourth quarter only for the Brisbane Lions to rally on the back of a couple of clutch decisions by the officials and win the contest 131-122 in a dramatic last few seconds.

The Australian Football League (AFL) condemned the fans who threw missiles at the officials as they left the field and promised lengthy bans for anyone identified by ground security and police.

"If identified they will be banned from games and the stadium for a minimum (of) five years," the league said on Sunday.

"The passion for footy is unmatched in Australian sport, however, what transpired last night by a number of individuals was dangerous and crossed the line."

The Lions, AFL champions for the last two seasons, will return to the MCG next Saturday for the "Grand Final" against the Fremantle Dockers, who have never won the biggest prize in Australian rules football.

The Newcastle Knights move on to play the Penrith Panthers in Sydney next Sunday for a place in the NRL title-decider against the Redcliffe Dolphins or Sydney Roosters. REUTERS