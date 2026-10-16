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Rugby league-New Zealand fullback Ponga suffers broken arm in World Cup opener

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MELBOURNE, Oct 16 - New Zealand fullback Kalyn Ponga will have surgery on a broken forearm suffered in the Rugby League World Cup opener against Australia in a massive blow to the Kiwis' title chances.

Ponga was injured in a tackle with Kangaroos' five-eighth Cameron Munster in the second half of New Zealand's 24-22 defeat in Sydney on Thursday.

The Australia-born 28-year-old stayed on the pitch to score the second of his two tries after the Munster tackle but exited in the 70th minute.

The Kiwis have not ruled Ponga out of the tournament but he has little chance of appearing again, with the final on November 15.

Kiwis team doctor Greg Macleod confirmed Ponga had been booked in for surgery.

"We'll see how that goes but for now he will remain in camp," Macleod said in a statement. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.