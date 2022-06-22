Rugby league joins trans ban

SYDNEY • Rugby league yesterday joined swimming in banning transgender players from international competition, as World Athletics also said it was considering a rule change.

The International Rugby League (IRL) said transgender athletes would be "unable to play" in international matches while authorities undertook consultations and research to finalise a new policy.

The 13-a-side game's governing body acted a day after international swimming effectively banned transgender athletes from women's races, placing them instead in a new "open category".

The IRL's announcement also means transgender athletes will be banned from the Women's Rugby League World Cup in England in November.

"Until further research is completed to enable the IRL to implement a formal transgender inclusion policy, male-to-female players are unable to play in sanctioned women's international rugby league matches," it said.

"It is the IRL's responsibility to balance the individual's right to participate... against perceived risk to other participants, and to ensure all are given a fair hearing."

The ban was condemned by transgender advocates and sportspeople in the rugby fraternity.

"It's disappointing. We're human beings the same as everyone else," transgender woman Caroline Layt, who played elite women's rugby league in Australia after transitioning, told Reuters.

"It just tells trans kids and trans adults that you're not worthy. Don't even bother. Don't even bother showing up."

Ian Roberts, the first elite rugby league player to come out as gay, said transgender athletes should be welcomed into the sport and likened concerns about their participation to the homophobia he experienced in the 1990s.

"This is almost like the modern-day equivalent," the 56-year-old said. "I would have hoped we would have matured as a community and as a society beyond that. Equal is equal."

Swimming's governing body Fina made its decision to exclude transgender athletes like Lia Thomas from women's races after setting up legal, medical and athletes' committees to examine the issue.

It decided that male-to-female athletes could only join women's races if they had not experienced any part of male puberty.

Fina said its medical committee found that males acquired advantages in puberty, including in the size of their organs and bones, that were not lost in hormone suppression.

Sports are drawing up new regulations on transgender participation after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last year announced guidelines while asking federations to produce their own "sport-specific" rule.

World Athletics has hinted of tougher policies on transgender athletes taking part in women's events, with president Sebastian Coe saying fairness is more important than inclusion.

"My responsibility is to protect the integrity of women's sport and we take that very seriously, and if it means that we have to make adjustments to protocols going forward, we will," he said.

"I've always made it clear - if we ever get pushed into a corner to that point where we're making a judgment about fairness or inclusion, I will always fall down on the side of fairness."

Under current World Athletics rules, transgender women have to show they have low testosterone levels for at least 12 months before competition.

Cycling's governing body, the UCI, has also toughened its rules on transgender eligibility by doubling the time period to two years before a rider transitioning from male to female can compete.

World football governing body Fifa has said that it is in a consultation process over transgender participation.

The World Netball Federation also announced yesterday that it is reviewing the rules on transgender involvement in women's sport.

A top medical official at Fina told Reuters on Monday he hoped other sports would follow the organisation's decision.

"To my mind, Fina's approach to this was very enlightened, it was very balanced, it was informed," its Sports Medicine Committee vice-chairman David Gerrard said.

However, the issue has ignited a fractious debate between those arguing that transgender athletes enjoy an unfair physiological advantage and those fighting for their rights to compete freely.

"Blanket bans on women who are trans playing against other women risks violating international human rights principles of non-discrimination, which require such policies to start from a place of inclusion," said Anna Brown, chief executive of Equality Australia.

"Fina failed to meet that standard, and the Rugby League's ban also fails to do so, despite it being temporary."

United States footballer Megan Rapinoe, a two-time World Cup winner and an Olympic gold medallist, told Time Magazine that the Fina decision was "disgusting" and "cruel".

