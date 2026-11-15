Rugby league-Clinical Australia dominate New Zealand to win World Cup for 13th time

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Nov 15 - Australia outplayed a disappointing New Zealand side to claim a 32-12 victory at Brisbane's Lang Park on Sunday and win the Rugby League World Cup for the 13th time in 16 editions of the international showpiece.

The Kangaroos made a stuttering start to the tournament but looked like a well-oiled machine as they took their chances with clinical efficiency to snuff out any idea of an upset by the Kiwis in front of a crowd of 52,461.

Second row Liam Martin crossed twice to help Australia open up a 24-6 halftime lead and two more tries after the break secured the hosts a fourth successive title since New Zealand's sole triumph in 2008.

"We had such confidence in what we could achieve, and I was just happy we could have our best performance tonight," said Australia captain Isaah Yeo.

"World champs for the next four years!"

Jack Bostock was named Player of the Final for his two tries either side of halftime, while his fellow winger Tom Trbojevic and centre Bradman Best also crossed for Australia and five-eighth Cameron Munster kicked three conversions and a penalty.

Australia's defence kept the talented New Zealand backline to a single try from centre Casey McLean before the break and a consolation from edge forward Isaiah Papali'i in the 65th minute.

New Zealand fullback Kalyn Ponga, who made a remarkable return after breaking his arm in the tournament opener and won the Golden Boot as the world's best rugby league player on Thursday, had few opportunities to show off his skills.

"Just a disappointing performance," said Ponga.

"I think credit to them. Obviously, they played a better style of footy. I thought they moved the ball well, and we just made too many errors to defend.

"We worked so hard and we built throughout the weeks for this moment, and it didn't come together."

The one-sided final was an anticlimactic end to a tournament that revived the concept of the World Cup, particularly through the performances and fans of Pacific island nations Samoa and Tonga, the losing semi-finalists.

The next edition in 2030 will be played in a series of 'Magic Rounds' in five cities across the Pacific and United States, again organised by the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC).

"This whole tournament's been incredible. Not just the fans here tonight for New Zealand and Australia, but just everyone. I thought it was all outstanding," Yeo added.

"I think it's to date the most competitive and the best World Cup there's been. I think that's only going to continue to grow."

Earlier, winger Jaime Chapman grabbed a hat-trick as Australia's Jillaroos scored six first-half tries on their way to a 34-10 win over New Zealand's Kiwi Ferns to secure a fourth straight women's World Cup at the same stadium.

England won the wheelchair title with a 50-38 victory over France in Wollongong on Friday. REUTERS