Rugby: Leaders USA seeking improvement as World Rugby Sevens lands in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The world's best rugby sevens players are all set to rock, ruck and rumble this weekend in Singapore as part of the World Rugby Sevens, with the captains of the 16 teams gathered at the Gardens By The Bay Cloud Dome on Wednesday (April 10).

This is the eighth stop of the 10-leg competition, with the United States leading the standings with 130 points, followed by Fiji (123), New Zealand (118) and last season's champions South Africa (99).

USA captain Madison Hughes said: "We're just going to take it game by game. We're not going to overlook the first game and try to do as well as we can.

"We ended up third in Hong Kong which was good but we lost three games so overall it wasn't a really good weekend. We need to make sure we come back and do everything that we can to win the first game and we'll just build from there."

The HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens is held at the National Stadium and tickets are available on www.singapore7s.sg.