Rugby: Lay off the referee, All Blacks' Hansen tells Springboks coach Erasmus

TOKYO (AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS) - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has warned his South Africa counterpart Rassie Erasmus to lay off referee Jerome Garces as the war of words escalated on Thursday (Sept 19) ahead of their crunch Rugby World Cup Pool B clash on Saturday.

Hansen accused Erasmus of "trying to put pressure on the referee" after the Springbok coach led what appeared to be an orchestrated South African campaign targeting the match official.

But Hansen said it would not work, adding the referees "are not stupid people".

Erasmus claimed the All Blacks received special consideration as they are a more successful team and it was a "well known fact" that tight decisions often go their way, while his assistant coach Mzwandile Stick called for "equal treatment" from Garces.

Garces has refereed five Springboks-All Blacks Tests, with New Zealand winning every one, including a narrow 20-18 victory in the 2015 World Cup semi-finals.

Two years later, the All Blacks scraped home 25-24 after Garces red-carded Springbok centre Damian de Allende.

"It's pretty obvious what they're trying to do and whilst I've got a lot of respect for South Africa and particularly Rassie, I think he's a great coach, I don't agree with what he's doing," Hansen said.

"He's trying to put pressure on the referee externally and they're under enough pressure already. They don't need us coaches to be doing what he's doing."

Garces is no favourite in New Zealand either, having been involved in red cards for two All Blacks in recent years, but Hansen said there was no choice other than to accept the rulings.

"It doesn't matter who's your ref, as a coach or a team you can always find things after the game that they didn't do," he said.

"At the end of the day, they go out to do the very best they can do, and yes they don't get it right all the time and we've suffered from that just like other teams have.

"It's a big game, we just need to let the ref get on with it and prepare for it himself."

World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper said on Tuesday that he believed the referees for this World Cup were better resourced and trained than officials at any previous tournament.

"This is the best prepared group of match officials we've ever had," he said. "Everything's in place for as much consistency as possible."