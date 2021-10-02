Rugby: Kellaway scores hat-trick as Wallabies down Pumas to end on a high

GOLD COAST (AFP, REUTERS) - Andrew Kellaway scored a hat-trick as the Wallabies made it four wins in a row with a comprehensive 32-17 victory over Argentina on Saturday (Oct 2) in the Rugby Championship.

The Australian winger has now crossed for eight tries since his international debut against New Zealand in July.

Australia led 32-3 midway through the second half on the Gold Coast and despite a late surge by the Pumas, they were always in control.

Folau Fainga'a and Samu Kerevi also scored ties to help the Wallabies rack up four straight wins for the first time in the southern hemisphere competition.

Replacement prop Thomas Gallo scored two consolation tries for the Argentinians in the final quarter, but the Pumas will return home after a long and arduous tour without a win from their six matches.

The bonus-point victory ensured the Wallabies would finish second in the championship behind New Zealand, who have already secured their 17th title and later face world champions South Africa in the final match of the competition at the same stadium.