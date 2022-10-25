Rugby: Italy women's World Cup forward Tounesi banned 12 weeks for biting

Italy's Sara Tounesi in action during a line out at the Women's Rugby World Cup group stage match against Japan in Auckland on Oct 23. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
WELLINGTON – Italy second-row forward Sara Tounesi was on Tuesday banned for 12 matches for biting an opponent in the women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Tounesi, 27, will miss Saturday’s quarter-final against France after being cited during the final pool match, a 21-8 victory against Japan last Sunday.

An independent judicial committee concluded that she had bitten the unnamed Japanese player, which is a red card offence under Law 9.12, and accordingly upheld the citing.

The law in question states: “A player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to, biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm, shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tripping or kicking.”

The committee decided on a mid-range ban of 18 matches as punishment, but reduced it to 12 games having regard to mitigation.

Tounesi has two days to appeal the decision. AFP, REUTERS

