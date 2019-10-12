Rugby: Ireland cruise past Samoa into quarter-finals despite Aki red

FUKUOKA (REUTERS) - Ireland played with 14 men for 50 minutes but still eased into the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup with a seven try, 47-5, thrashing of Samoa in their final Pool A match on Saturday (Oct 12).

Centre Bundee Aki became the seventh player to be shown a red card at the tournament when he was sent off for a high tackle on Samoa fly-half Ulupano Seuteni in the 29th minute but Ireland were already 21-5 up at that stage.

Flyhalf Johnny Sexton earned the bonus point that secured their passage with his second try just before half-time and skipper Rory Best, prop Tadgh Furlong, full-back Jordan Larmour, No. 8 CJ Stander and winger Andrew Conway also crossed.

Fukuoka escaped the violent storm which forced the cancellation of Saturday's other two matches but Typhoon Hagibis could still prevent Japan taking on Scotland on Sunday to decide whether Ireland next face the All Blacks or the Springboks.