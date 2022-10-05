Rugby in a better spot for player safety: Curry

LONDON - England flanker Tom Curry believes rugby union has improved by "leaps and bounds" in terms of player safety amid fears the sport's future is at stake from concussion - which he appears to regard as an occupational hazard.

Curry, 24, returned home early from England's tour of Australia in July because of the concussion he suffered in the first Test and, a match later, fellow England forwards Sam Underhill and Maro Itoje were ruled out of the Sydney decider for the same reason.

Nearly 200 former players have launched lawsuits against rugby's governing bodies.

Several of them have been diagnosed with early-onset dementia and other irreversible neurological impairments.

But Curry said on Monday that he had "full confidence" in his long-term health prospects.

"Rugby is a contact sport. You work on your tackle technique, you try and get it right but ultimately, it's very different every time you do it," he said.

A new protocol was introduced in July stating that any player with a history of concussion or who is removed from a match with obvious concussion symptoms must sit out at least the next 12 days rather than undergo a seven-day head injury assessment process.

"Rugby is being put into a better spot with research and what's going on," Curry added.

"I've got full confidence in my long-term health. I'll let the scientists take care of that and let's crack on and play rugby. If the research backs the change to the protocols, then I'm all for it. At the end of the day, my job is to play rugby."

The dynamic Curry is renowned for his work at the breakdown, but that can leave him vulnerable to a reckless clear-out by an opponent, especially when he is "jackling" for possession, something many within the game - and his own mother - regard as dangerous.

"My mum says that a lot!" he said. "But it's rugby and you can't change it - that's the sport we love.

"It is rugby and you have got people running at you, but I have never felt vulnerable at all.

"We are well protected, especially with the new laws. Look at two or three years ago, when you had to win the contest against clearers and survive the clear-out.

"Rugby has made huge steps forward. From where we started to where we are now, we have come on leaps and bounds in terms of player safety."

AFP