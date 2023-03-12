Rugby: France bask in Twickenham humiliation of England

LONDON – Fabien Galthie was left in tears, almost too emotional to speak after France’s 53-10 humiliation of England in a stunning Six Nations match on Saturday.

Captain Antoine Dupont said he had “trouble realising what we did when I look at the scoreboard”.

But head coach Galthie, a former France scrum half and skipper, said he was fully aware of what had just happened.

“Yes I realise. I’ve been coming here since I was 20,” he said, with tears in his eyes.

“We played the way we wanted to play... We didn’t know exactly how but we had that drive. And doing it here, in this context...

“It didn’t happen by chance. We’ve been working together with these players. It shows we’re on the right path.”

Tries by fullback Thomas Ramos, lock Thibaud Flament and flanker Charles Ollivon gave the visitors a 27-3 half-time lead.

England hit back with a Freddie Steward try but Flament and Ollivon both crossed again, before winger Damian Penaud added two late scores as the shell-shocked hosts wilted in the driving rain.

Flanker Francois Cros, a key cog to a dominant French side, alongside back-row teammates Gregory Alldritt and Ollivon, hailed the victory in the cauldron of Twickenham, where France had not won in 16 years.

“It’s the only stadium in Europe where we haven’t won since Fabien Galthie took over,” Cros said of the coach who took charge of Les Bleus after the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The seven-try victory was England’s heaviest-ever home defeat, and third-worst anywhere.

“It’s important for us to write our history and try to win everywhere and against everybody,” said Cros. “It’s another step tonight.”