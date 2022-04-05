Rugby: For women's 7s captain Ong, Phuket invitational is a chance to build up fresh team

SINGAPORE - Like many Singaporeans during the pandemic, national women's rugby sevens captain Ong Pei Yi has struggled to stay optimistic about the possibility of regaining some semblance of normality in her athletic life.

"For a while we were able to get our gym sessions together as a team so that was okay, but then we had to take a complete break, I think it was for a year, maybe more. It's hard to get the timeline down because it's been so long," she said of the last two Covid-disrupted years.