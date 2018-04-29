Rugby: Fiji beat Australia in dramatic fashion to win HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens

SINGAPORE - Fiji won the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens on Sunday (April 29) for the first time since the series returned to the Republic in 2016, beating Australia 28-22 in a dramatic final with a late flurry of tries at the National Stadium.

The victory follows their record-breaking feat of winning the Hong Kong leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series four times on the trot earlier this month.

And while Fiji failed to win the Commonwealth Games gold medal on the Gold Coast, losing to New Zealand in the final, Jerry Tuwai and Co. have become the third different winners of the Singapore Sevens.

Kenya won in 2016, with Canada triumphing last year - both were first-time winners of a leg on the series.

Sunday's win sees Fiji overtaking South Africa at the top of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings.

They now have 145 points, four ahead of the Blitzboks, who finished fourth in Singapore after losing 24-26 to England in the bronze-medal match.

London and Paris are the last two legs of the 10-stop World Series.