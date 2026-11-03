Rugby defence guru Shaun Edwards says Steve Borthwick declined his England offer

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Former England women’s rugby coaching consultant Shaun Edwards is now defence coach with Argentina until the end of next year’s Rugby World Cup.

LONDON – Defence guru Shaun Edwards has claimed his offer to work for England at the Rugby World Cup in Australia in 2027 was turned down by head coach Steve Borthwick.

The 60-year-old left his post with France earlier in 2026 and, after a short-term role with England’s women’s side, he signed up to work with Argentina until the end of the World Cup.

“I had a good chat with Steve over the phone,” he told the BBC. “I said to Steve he can make me assistant kit man and I’ll be there, I’ll be ready for work.

“He was very, very honest with me and I thanked him for that.

“He said he was happy with his staff and the way things have been going, and I respected him for that.”

Edwards is one of the most successful defence coaches in rugby union, having won three Six Nations Grand Slams during a 12-year stint with Wales before helping restore France to three Six Nations title triumphs.

The Englishman previously won two European Champions Cups and four English titles during his time with Wasps, initially as a defence coach before taking over as head coach.

Edwards, a hugely successful rugby league star with Wigan and Britain in his playing days, has long been linked with a coaching role within the England set-up.

Borthwick, however, appears to have settled on his backroom staff for the World Cup, with Richard Wigglesworth overseeing defence, supported by Byron McGuigan and Joe El-Abd.

England, who lost to eventual champions South Africa in the 2023 World Cup semi-finals, have endured a run of fluctuating results in the past two years.

A 12-Test winning streak across 2025 and 2026 was followed by a painful run of five successive defeats earlier this year.

But England most recently beat Fiji and Argentina and now face Australia, Japan and New Zealand at Twickenham in the latest leg of the Nations Championship before the tournament concludes with a finals weekend in London. AFP