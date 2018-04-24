Rugby: All Blacks Sevens interact with fans in pie cook-off

SINGAPORE - All Blacks Sevens players Sione Molia, Joe Ravouvou and Akuila Rokolisoa put their culinary skills to the test in a pie-decorating competition held at Brettschneider's Baking and Cooking School on Tuesday (April 24).

Organised by Air New Zealand, the players each formed teams of four with winners from the airline's recent Facebook contest to decorate pies filled with minced beef and chicken satay.

The participants were judged on their creativity by reknowned Kiwi baker Dean Brettschneider and Air New Zealand's head of South and South-east Asia Jenni Martin and it was Rokolisoa's team who emerged victorious.

"The cook-off was a great opportunity for us to interact with locals. We are excited to be here with Air New Zealand to spread Kiwi culture in Singapore," said Molia.

The All Blacks Sevens team are in town for this weekend's Singapore leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series at the National Stadium. Singapore is the eighth of the 10-stop series, with the London and Paris legs still to come.

For more information and to buy tickets, go to www.singapore7s.sg