Rozara's looking for her fourth straight victory

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(1) COOL WINTER, the only winner in the race, was beaten when a hot favourite last time. He could make amends. (2) EYE OF THE PROPHET was storming home and could grab him with experience gained. (7) SMART POMODORO and (11) WITHOUT EQUAL were not far behind and could be looking for further. (10) VARTACUS found support in both starts and could feature. (4) KUZNETSOV was gelded after a decent debut and could come on.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(8) RIMAAH eased in the betting on debut when a strong second. She looks the one to beat. (6) MISS DAISY ran on nicely in the same race on debut and could challenge. (7) NATIONAL STAR was blowing in both her starts. If that problem has been sorted, she could feature. (12) TIZ MAGIC is the newcomer to watch.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) CASTLETOWN is going over the right distance. He rates as the one to beat in a small field. (4) INVINCIBLE WARRIOR needed his last run badly. But he needs to make up more than three lengths on Castletown. (5) CAPTAIN OF GRIT is honest. He appears a strong challenger. (2) WESTERN FORT may need the run but should make the quartet.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

This Listed Drum Star Handicap is all about (9) REUNION, who could be the one they are chasing home, if in the right mood. If he fluffs his lines, there will be many looking to capitalise. (8) TIERRA DEL FUEGO could prove best of trainer Sean Tarry's quintet. But (10) NEBRAAS and (12) WILLOW EXPRESS are not without claims. (1) JOHNNY HERO could turn it around with (3) MARCHINGONTOGETHER.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

This Listed Derby Trial for three-year-olds looks a match between two runners. They are (2) MOTOWN MAGIC, who stays all day, and (1) LITIGATION, who is also bred for further but has yet to prove it. (4) FLASHY APACHE could hold off (5) MY MASTER on their recent meeting. The lightly raced (6) TABEBUIA comes off an impressive maiden win but is meeting a stronger lot. (3) RUN AS ONE and (7) WITH PLEASURE are looking for the minor money.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

This Listed Ormond Ferraris Oaks Trial looks wide open. (1) ETERNAL LIFE won her only try over this distance and could double up. (3) WOMAN OF SUBSTANCE (will enjoy the extra distance), (4) FLAME FLOWER (encountered problems last time), (12) ONTHEVERGE and (6) TRUMP MY QUEEN ,who has plenty of scope, could go close on collateral form. (2) JUST FABULOUS, (5) PRINCESS KESH and (9) DEFENDER OF RIGHTS could get into the action.

RACE 7 (1,160M)

This is the most competitive Grade Senor Santa Stakes in years. (6) GALLIC PRINCESS is bang in form. She could outrun the field of top sprinters in an expected fast pace. (13) SWEET FUTURE is bred for longer trips but appears best over 1,000m. (12) UNDER YOUR SPELL and (14) SMORGASBORD could get into the action. (1) MR FLOOD showed his form with a fluent comeback win. Stablemates (5) CELESTIAL LOVE, (7) TRUE TO LIFE and (8) HELLO WINTER HELLO are all in with claims.

RACE 8 (1,100M)

(6) ROZARA is in top form. She could make it four wins in succession. (1) GALLIC CHIEF and (2) ULTRA QUICK have been runners-up in their last two starts. They have strong claims. (7) CLEAVER GREEN is looking for three from three. (3) ALULA'S STAR has been in the money in all eight starts. (5) IT'S ABOUT TIME won well in new surroundings after a rest.

RACE 9 (2,400M)

(1) UN DEUX TROIS is honest. She should make her presence felt again. (6) CHERINGOMA was blowing when in a below-form effort last time. But the filly could make amends. (8) QUIET REBELLION is maturing. She could enjoy the marathon distance. (5) MASAAKEN stays well and could get into the reckoning. (2) TRAVELING WILBURY, (4) ARYAAM, (3) STATELY HOME and (7) FLYING FIRST CLASS could make the frame.