Roy's big ton helps England recover confidence

LONDON • England captain Eoin Morgan hailed the "luxury" qualities of Jason Roy after the opener's latest big hundred helped the hosts thrash Bangladesh by 106 runs as they got their World Cup campaign back on course.

His 153 - the 28-year-old's third one-day international score of 150 or more in nine hundreds - took England to an imposing 386 for six in Cardiff on Saturday.

It was just the start the World Cup favourites, top of the one-day international rankings, needed after a surprise 14-run loss to Pakistan last time out.

After England made it two wins from three ahead of their match against the West Indies on Friday, Morgan praised Roy as "an exception to the rule".

He said: "People in general, talk about scoring hundreds. He just goes on and get big scores. The rate he can get them at is so difficult to defend.

"He scores all the way around the ground, takes really good bowlers down, he hits good balls for boundaries. He's great to have in the side.

"One of his biggest strengths at the moment is his temperament, compared with the start of his international cricket to right now, there is a considerable difference."

While Roy has yet to play in a Test match, Morgan also insisted he had "every attribute to be a Test cricketer".

Teammate Jonny Bairstow, who made 51, also felt the players could now "kick on from that start today", adding: "Having opened the batting now for a long period of time for England, his (Roy's) confidence will be very high. It's great for him to score 150 in the World Cup."

The only worry for the team following a dominant display was a hip injury suffered by Jos Buttler when hitting a six during a typically dashing 64.

But Morgan dismissed fears that it could put his tournament participation at risk as it was "more precautionary rather than not being able to do his job".

Bangladesh, who knocked England out of the 2015 World Cup, were never in the hunt despite a century from all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, with the pace of England quicks Jofra Archer (3-29) and Mark Wood too hot to handle as the Tigers slumped to 280 all out.

"Probably the slow nature of the pitch made it more difficult to play," said Morgan of the two fast bowlers.

"Shorter balls didn't fly through. On a quick-natured pitch, it's easier to play or get out the way of. It follows you when it's slower, so today it was ideal."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE