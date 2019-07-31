Roy could struggle in Test format: Hazlewood

LONDON • Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood has cranked up the pressure on Jason Roy ahead of the Ashes, reminding him about the perils of transferring his one-day mindset to the Test arena.

The England batsman's fearless style was crucial in his side's triumphant Cricket World Cup campaign earlier this month, but it remains to be seen whether he can repeat that success in the five-day Ashes format.

Selectors picked the 29-year-old Roy for his first Test against Ireland during the week after he had played 84 one-day internationals and he made just five in the first innings before striking 72 from No. 3 in the order in the second.

Hazlewood is one of the touring seamers lining up for the chance to examine Roy's technique, starting at Edgbaston tomorrow, and believes Aaron Finch's struggles should provide a warning.

The Australia one-day captain is a limited-overs star at the top of the order, but was dropped from the longer format last year after making just 278 runs in 10 innings.

"Roy has only played one Test match and it's a lot different opening the batting in a Test than a one-day game," said Hazlewood.

"In England, opening is probably the toughest place to bat, which probably made Alastair Cook's record all the better. To play attacking cricket in those conditions is tough.

"Aaron Finch found it tough last summer against a quality India attack on wickets that didn't do too much to be honest. He found it a big step up. He found the ball swung and seamed around and the wickets were a lot different to a one-day wicket.

"He'd played a lot of his four-day cricket at five or six and Roy is the same at (club side) Surrey. It's hard to bat five at a level below and then open in Test cricket."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ASHES FIRST TEST

Day 1: England v Australia

Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, tomorrow, 6pm