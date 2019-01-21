Rowing and glowing at the Hub

Some 800 competitors aged between seven and 60 took part in this year's Singapore Canoe Marathon at the Sports Hub's Water Sports Centre yesterday. The blazing conditions failed to dampen the spirits of the competitors, who paddled between 6km and 30km in various categories in the 17th edition of the event. Guest of honour and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Amrin Amin gamely donned a life vest and paddled 3km in a double sit-on-top kayak with national athlete Mervyn Toh. Minister for Social and Family Development & Second Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, who is also Singapore Canoe Federation Adviser, also joined in the action.