Rowdy fans on trains upset Japanese norms

TOKYO • Crowd-surfing, human pyramids and rugby practice - boisterous behaviour by fans on Japanese trains has stirred some criticism as the uber-polite country hosts the Rugby World Cup.

Two weeks into the quadrennial tournament, rugby fever has started to catch on in Japan, with many teams and their supporters being bowled over by the warm reception received.

But a handful of rambunctious fans have found themselves the subject of online debate after violating Japan's famously reserved social norms. Among them are a group of six Australians in Wallabies T-shirts, who decided to form a human pyramid on a train in Sapporo in northern Japan.

"I got on the Toho line and it wasn't Japan," a Japanese Twitter user said, posting a video of the antics, which has been viewed over 226,000 times and attracted disgruntled comments.

One user replied: "This is annoying. They think they can do whatever they want because they're travelling, but it's an insult to the country they're visiting."

Loud disturbances are relatively rare on Japanese public transport, where people avoid taking or making phone calls, keep their music quiet and carry on conversations discreetly.

The human pyramid is not the only attention-grabbing act, with another viral video showing French fans seated on a carriage floor passing a crowd-surfing friend overhead.

And one widely viewed video shows a group playing rugby on a train, passing around a yellow ball and mock-tackling each other.

"Don't do this. You're in Japan," one commenter wrote.

Others have brushed off the incidents, with one saying the mock rugby match "looks fun".

Japanese officials stress that rules in place against disturbing other passengers are intended to keep everyone safe and comfortable.

