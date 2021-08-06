Rowdy Aussie ruggers rebuked

TOKYO • Australia's sevens rugby players were reprimanded yesterday for their drunken antics on a flight back to Sydney after participating in the Olympics, with some told to undergo alcohol counselling, the sport's governing body said.

Rugby Australia chief Andy Marinos labelled the behaviour on the Japan Airlines (JAL) flight "entirely unacceptable".

He also apologised on the team's behalf to JAL, the Australian Olympic Committee and affected passengers on the flight, which landed last Friday.

"The apology is also extended to the host nation of Japan and its people for their hospitality and grace," Marinos added.

JAL complained after the flight that the accused athletes drank excessively, failed to respond to requests of cabin crew and caused disruption to other passengers.

At least one vomited in a toilet, rendering it unusable for the rest of the 10-hour flight and there were reports some raided the plane's alcohol cabinet after being refused further drinks.

Investigations found the culprits were all from the Australian men's rugby and football teams. Marinos said all the members had been reprimanded and warned about their future conduct.

Certain members will also undergo education and counselling sessions regarding behaviour and alcohol consumption.

Football Federation Australia has yet to comment on the allegations against its players.

New Zealand's Olympians have been accused of similar behaviour on a flight from Tokyo to Christchurch, but the New Zealand Olympic Committee has defended its athletes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE