Rowdy athletes to be punished

TOKYO • The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) will leave it to the country's rugby and football federations to investigate and punish the "unacceptable" drunken behaviour of players on a flight home from Tokyo, chef de mission Ian Chesterman said yesterday.

He said he was "deeply disappointed" by incidents on the Japan Airlines (JAL) flight last Thursday, which involved excessive drinking, refusing to wear masks, ignoring the cabin crew's instructions and an athlete vomiting in a toilet, rendering it unusable for the rest of the 10-hour flight.

"JAL advised that team members had drunk excessively, failed to respond to requests of cabin crew and caused disruption to other passengers," he told a news conference.

"This behaviour is clearly unacceptable and does not meet the standards set by this team.

"This is a proud team performing brilliantly after a very, very challenging preparation and the vast, vast majority have conducted themselves superbly both on and off the field of play.

"The rugby and football teams are full of good people, but some have clearly made poor choices, as young people do from time to time. I hope and believe they will make better choices in the future."

There were 49 athletes from nine sports on the flight, which landed in Sydney on Friday. A JAL spokesman said the airline was "still investigating" the incidents.

Chesterman said the AOC had been informed by JAL of the misbehaviour but the airline had stopped short of making a formal complaint and would continue to ferry Australian athletes back to Australia.

He strongly discouraged handing down the heaviest sanction available to the AOC - banning the guilty parties from representing Australia at future Games.

"They're taking it very seriously, which is important to us. We need to put all of these things into perspective as well, there are appropriate processes in place," he added of the sports' governing bodies.

The in-flight misbehaviour followed incidents of Australian rugby players and rowers damaging rooms in the Olympic Village in their celebrations.

"I think there're appropriate ways to release the unquestionable stresses and tensions of the Olympic campaign," he said.

"But it's completely inappropriate to behave in a way that causes inconvenience to other people. A few people are damaging the reputation of a very strong team."

While the Australian team are on track for their most successful Games since Athens 2004, the rugby sevens team lost in the quarter-finals and the football team failed to progress from the opening group phase.

Meanwhile, media reports of misbehaviour by New Zealand athletes on a charter flight home - including drunkenness and throwing used face masks at cabin crew - were given short shrift by the country's Olympic Committee yesterday. News website stuff.co.nz reported the athletes were so rowdy that one of the pilots came out to tell them to settle down.

"We can understand that following years of training and a very successful and extended Olympic campaign, some athletes wanted to celebrate with their teammates before entering two weeks of quarantine. We have not received any complaints from the airline," the New Zealand Olympic Committee said in a statement.

