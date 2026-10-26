Roux de Bezieux set to lead French Alps 2030 committee, source says

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FILE PHOTO: Outgoing French employers body MEDEF union leader Geoffroy Roux de Bezieux reacts as he delivers a speech during a meeting to elect a new leader of the French business organisation MEDEF, in Meudon, near Paris, France, July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo

PARIS, Oct 26 - Geoffroy Roux de Bezieux is expected to be named president of the organising committee for the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (OCOG) in the French Alps, a person familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Monday.

Roux de Bezieux, the former boss of France's main business lobby MEDEF, is expected to be appointed at the organising committee's executive board meeting on Thursday.

He would succeed Edgar Grospiron, who left the post last month before chief executive Vincent Roberti was appointed interim president.

Roux de Bezieux, 64, had been named chair of OCOG's Remuneration Committee in April. REUTERS