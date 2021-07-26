Rough weather but some are pleased

TOKYO • Tokyo, host of the summer Olympics, is bracing for a storm that has begun to disrupt competition schedules this week, though the surfers have taken the predicted rougher weather in their stride.

Japan's hot, wet and unstable summer weather patterns have been a persistent concern ahead of the Games, which are being held under a Covid-19 state of emergency, a year after the pandemic delayed the sports extravaganza.

So far, Typhoon Nepartak does not look set to bring devastation to the nation's capital - indeed, it is forecast to weaken by the time it dumps on Tokyo tomorrow.

The Japan Meteorological Agency is predicting an 80 per cent chance of rain tomorrow, with somewhat strong winds, taming the forecast high temperature to 27 deg C. But the likely rain and wind will follow intense heat, which caused an Olympic archer to collapse and had skateboarders complaining of unbearable conditions yesterday morning.

Tokyo's sweltering July heat, when temperatures are around 35 deg C, combined with sauna-like humidity, prompted organisers to move the marathon and race-walking events to Hokkaido.

The storm heading towards Japan's east coast risks elevating sewage levels for water sports in Tokyo Bay - should a deluge overwhelm Tokyo's century-old storm drainage system.

Dangerous levels of E.coli bacteria forced the cancellation of a para-triathlon two years ago in the same waters due to host the triathlon and marathon swimming events, set to start today and next Wednesday respectively.

Tomorrow's rowing programme has already been disrupted, with races rescheduled for later in the week.

"There will be some sports impacted by the weather," said Tokyo Games sports director Mikako Kotani. "We are in discussions with the international federations - if they propose to change the schedule in advance, we will consider that option."

But the International Olympic Committee's sports director, Kit McConnell, said wind was a common and expected problem.

"Sometimes, there's not enough wind for sailing and too much for rowing," he said. " This is a normal part of every Olympic Games."

Surfers were characteristically mellow about the gathering storm.

"There's going to be good waves, there's a strong typhoon here off the coast of Japan and we know that the waves are getting bigger," International Surfing Association president Fernando Aguerre told Reuters last week.

