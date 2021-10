When he was a national floorball player from 2005 to 2010, Oswind Suriya Rosayro missed out on competing at the men's World Floorball Championships (WFC).

He did not feature at the 2006, 2008 and 2010 editions owing to personal reasons. But the 32-year-old will get another chance in December, when he makes his debut in Helsinki - as a referee.