Root to think about captaincy after Ashes

SYDNEY • Joe Root yesterday said that he has "questions to answer" and will assess his future as England captain as the ongoing fallout over the visitors' dismal surrender of the Ashes continues.

The batsman will become England's longest-serving Test skipper when the fourth Test in Sydney commences tomorrow, surpassing predecessor Alastair Cook's 59 matches in charge.

But it is a dead-rubber match as Australia hold an unassailable 3-0 lead and Root is under pressure over his failure to stop three consecutive heavy defeats, with pundits like Ricky Ponting and Geoff Boycott scathing about his captaincy.

"Obviously, it's been very challenging and we've had a lot to deal with, not just on the field but off it, and we are just trying to manage it as best we can," the 31-year-old said of the calamitous tour.

"I'll look at my future beyond this tour at the end of it. I think there are questions for me to answer. I don't think, as a distraction around the group, it should be something I'm wasting energy on now.

"I need to make sure I throw everything I can into these next two games. I owe that to this team and the players. That will give us the best chance of getting the results that we desire."

There are few obvious candidates to replace him with vice-captain Ben Stokes at the top of the pile, a move championed by former England skipper Mike Atherton. But the 30-year-old all-rounder yesterday claimed he was not interested in the armband.

"I've never really had an ambition to be a captain," he told the BBC.

"Captaincy is more than about setting fields, picking the team, making decisions out there in the middle. A captain is someone you want to go out and play for. Joe Root is someone I always want to play for."

Even if Stokes declines any invitation, Atherton felt time is up for Root.

"Root has been a good England captain, and has always carried himself superbly and is an incredible ambassador for the sport," he told the Times of London.

"But having done the job for five years and having had three cracks at the Ashes, including two awful campaigns in Australia, it is time for someone else to have a go."

But former captain Michael Vaughan felt if England can regain some semblance of pride in the last two Tests, then Root's position should not be examined.

"If Joe can get a victory, it will give him a clear insight into what this team needs to do to be successful," he told the Telegraph.

Root is not the only one fighting for his Test future. Sack rumours are swirling around England coach Chris Silverwood, who will miss the Sydney Test due to Covid-19, but Stokes has backed him.

"All the hype in the media recently about their futures, it's your job to write that, but they know full well they have the support of everyone in there and that's all that matters," he said.

