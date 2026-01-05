Root scores century as England reach 336-6 in fifth Ashes test

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SYDNEY, Jan 5 - Joe Root hit his second century of the series as England reached 336 for six at lunch on the second day of the fifth Ashes test at Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

* Root, who brought up his 41st test hundred and second in Australia with two runs straight down the ground, will resume on 138 not out alongside Will Jacks, who was unbeaten on three.

* Jamie Smith, who was called back to the crease for a no ball after lamely chipping the ball to a fielder on 22, holed out for 46 off Marnus Labuschagne's occasional bowling just before the break.

* England resumed on 211-3 at a sun-bathed SCG with no sign of the stormy weather that washed out the final session on day one.

* Harry Brook took a late stab at a Scott Boland delivery to depart for 84.

* Ben Stokes followed soon afterwards, caught behind without scoring, when a DRS review revealed the slightest of touches on the England skipper's bat from a Mitchell Starc delivery.

* Australia lead the series 3-1 and have already ensured they will retain the Ashes urn. REUTERS