Root eyes Ashes ton as England plot comeback

MELBOURNE • England cricket captain Joe Root has backed himself to get a first Ashes hundred in Australia as he prepares for the third Test starting in Melbourne tomorrow, a must-win match if England are to claim the series.

Root has already plundered an English record 1,630 test runs this year and has two half-centuries in the Ashes series so far with 89 in Brisbane and 62 in Adelaide as his side slipped to two heavy defeats - a nine-wicket thumping in Queensland and then crashing by 275 runs in South Australia.

He has also seen Australia's Marnus Labuschagne take over his position as the world's No. 1 batsman after the second Test.

"I feel in a really good place with my batting," Root, 30, was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I feel confident I can, in these next three games, bang out a hundred in these conditions.

"I know that's a brave thing to say but my conversion rate this year, it's not been an issue at all.

"I have an understanding of how I want to score my runs. There's clarity there, I just need to keep putting myself in those positions, just have the bit between my teeth."

Root has yet to score a century in Australia, where he averages under 40, well below his overall Test average of 50.01.

His 89 earlier in this series is his highest score Down Under.

But he also expects a response from the team in the Boxing Day Test, the start of three must-win matches.

"It has to be (better), simple as that," he said. "The two performances we've put out have not been good enough, there've been basic mistakes. We've addressed it, spoken about it and I expect us to be a lot better.

"There is plenty of motivation for the group and we are doing everything we can to make sure it is 2-1 by the time we leave here."

He added: "If we perform anywhere like we can do, we'll put them (Australia) in an uncomfortable position, we'll push back and we'll find ourselves in a very different situation leaving this ground."

Under-pressure coach Chris Silverwood was equally upbeat, telling British media this week: "I do believe I can turn it around. I think there are some lessons to be learnt."

The omens are not good for England - the only instance of a team coming from 2-0 down to win the Ashes was Donald Bradman's Australia back in 1936-37.

As holders, Australia need only to avoid defeat to retain the urn.

A boisterous crowd of about 70,000 is expected at the Melbourne Cricket Ground tomorrow.

