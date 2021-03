Cristiano Ronaldo is passionate, please understand. He wears his heart on his sleeve and till a little while ago his captain's armband as well. Then he threw it on the ground in disgust. Even this he did stylishly.

A legitimate winning goal by him against Serbia was disallowed and he could not bear this injustice. His skill had gone unrecognised, his valour unacknowledged and, er, his goal count reduced by one.