Rolling into the global spotlight

TOKYO • The debut of skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics will be yet another sign that an activity once embraced as a symbol of counter-culture has firmly joined the mainstream.

Skateboarding, with its deep roots in youth and street culture, joins surfing and sports climbing at the Games with organisers and broadcasters hoping the events will draw new and younger audiences to the global showpiece.

Yuto Horigome, the 22-year-old street skater aiming for gold this summer, said in March that he hoped the sport's addition would improve its reputation in Japan, where skateboarding is still widely viewed as a public nuisance.

"When I started skateboarding, I never imagined it would become an Olympic sport," he added.

Unlike more traditional Olympic events, the park and street skateboarding competitions - taking place from July 25 to Aug 5 - will be accompanied by loud music and held at the Ariake Urban Sports Park, a new course built on Tokyo's waterfront.

The park competition will take place in a traditional hollowed-out course, while the street course will mimic a city street with stairs, handrails and benches.

Both competitions will comprise two rounds (preliminaries and finals) where the skaters' best of three 45-second runs count as their final-round score.

Competitors are free to select their own route and tricks, ranging from a variety of daring moves like ollies, flips and mid-air spins, and judges will score based on difficulty and originality, as well as flow, timing and consistency.

Four gold medals, two each for men's and women's, are up for grabs.

Though the Olympics will give skateboarding a shiny new spin, the sport's history is embedded in counter-culture.

Skating is thought to have originated in the US in the 1950s, with surfers riding wooden boards attached to rollerskate wheels on days when they could not catch waves.

In the 1980s and '90s, skateboarding was further popularised by indie videos of teenagers skating in empty pools and desolate parks. More than just a sport, skateboarding is part of a subculture that has influenced everything from art to fashion.

With its inclusion in the Olympics, some worry that skateboarding will stray further from its non-conformist roots, while others say the event would elevate young women athletes in a still male-dominated sport.

Japan is expected to rule both the park and street events, with Horigome returning to his hometown to go head to head against 26-year-old American talent Nyjah Huston, whom the Japanese skater narrowly beat in a street competition last month.

Also in focus will be the line-up of formidable teen skaters like Sky Brown and Kokona Hiraki from Britain and Japan respectively, who are set to wow the crowd with their aerial tricks.

Five skateboarders to watch NYJAH HUSTON (USA), 26 A skateboarding prodigy who made his X Games debut when he was just 11, the world No. 1 is one of the most high-profile athletes in the sport with lucrative brand partnerships and more than 4.6 million followers on Instagram. Though he narrowly lost to Japan's Yuto Horigome in last month's Street World Championships in Rome, Huston is seen as the gold-medal favourite in Tokyo. YUTO HORIGOME (JPN), 22 The Japanese is ranked second in the world and won three out of four Street League Skateboarding contests in 2018. He grew up in Tokyo, but moved to California in 2016. Horigome picked up the sport at the age of six, accompanying his father to skate parks, and wrote in his elementary school yearbook that his dream was "to become the best skateboarder in the world". SKY BROWN (GBR), 12 The youngster, whose mother is Japanese, is expected to compete for Britain after recovering from a life-threatening fall last year. Brown, who suffered skull fractures after she fell from a half-pipe in Southern California, is set to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian. She won the World Championship bronze in 2019, and has said she first learnt her tricks from YouTube. KOKONA HIRAKI (JPN), 12 A month younger than Brown, Hiraki is set to become Japan's youngest athlete to compete in a Summer Games. She is from the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and began skating when she was just five. Hiraki, who will compete in the park category, won silver during the 2019 X Games and is ranked sixth in the world. MARGIELYN DIDAL (PHI), 22 Didal made her debut at the 2018 X Games in Minneapolis and won gold at the Asian Games in the women's street competition the same year. Her success has made her a national figure in the Philippines, where she started skating even though she had no access to a skate park or her own board. She was also named as one of Time magazine's 25 most influential teens for 2018 for her contributions to the sport. REUTERS

Twelve-year-old Brown, who won bronze at the 2019 World Skateboarding Championship, told Reuters in April she had recovered from a life-threatening fall last year and spent the pandemic preparing for Tokyo.

"It just made me feel like I want to push harder, go stronger and show that even if you fall, you've got to get back up," she said.

REUTERS