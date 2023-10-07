Roglic sings with Bora–Hansgrohe following Jumbo–Visma exit

Cycling - Giro d&#039;Italia - Stage 21 - Rome to Rome - Italy - May 28, 2023 Jumbo – Visma&#039;s Primoz Roglic celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the Giro d&#039;Italia REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

Primoz Roglic will join Bora–Hansgrohe from the next season, the German team announced on Friday, after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic time trial champion confirmed his departure from Jumbo–Visma last week.

The 33-year-old Slovenian had been with Jumbo–Visma since 2016, winning three consecutive editions of the Vuelta a Espana as well as this year's Giro d'Italia.

"I am looking forward to this step, even though a team change is kind of like new territory for me. The good memories of when we met years ago made the talks easy," he said in a statement.

"But the decisive factor was that the team is really motivated to work with me, and that we hold the same ideas." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top