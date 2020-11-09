Roglic retains Vuelta crown, earns redemption

MADRID • Slovenian Primoz Roglic wrapped up overall victory at the Vuelta a Espana for the second successive year, burying his Tour de France heartbreak.

He safely reached Madrid after a largely processional Stage 18 yesterday.

The Jumbo Visma man held on to the red jersey on Saturday despite a late attack by Richard Carapaz and took a 24-second advantage into the 139km flat finale.

Tradition dictates that the general classification is not contested on the roll-in to the capital, so Roglic was able to enjoy a stress-free afternoon in the saddle alongside his teammates.

Ecuador's Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) finished second and Britain's Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) made the podium of a Grand Tour for the first time in his career.

Roglic became the sixth rider to win the Vuelta in back-to-back years after Swiss Tony Rominger (1992-94), Spaniard Roberto Heras (2003-04), Swiss Alex Zulle (1996-97), Spaniard Julian Berrendero (1941-42) and Belgian Gustaaf Deloor (1935-36).

It was sweet redemption for Roglic, who lost the yellow jersey on the Tour de France in the final time trial on the penultimate day in September. He ended up finishing 59 seconds behind compatriot and champion Tadej Pogacar.

Racing into Madrid, Roglic admitted that he was not always in his best form.

"My whole team is special and we've done special things all year. This Vuelta they've pushed even when we've not been in our best moments. We've done our best and it's been amazing. I'm really happy and glad that I'm part of this team," the 31-year-old said.



Slovenian cyclist Primoz Roglic of Jumbo Visma toasting during the final stage of the Vuelta a Espana - 139km from Hipodromo de la Zarzuela to Madrid - yesterday. He is the sixth rider to win the event in successive years. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



"When you win more you learn more about how to enjoy it but it's always a different story and a different race."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE