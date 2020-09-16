Roglic keeps hold of yellow jersey with just 5 stages left

VILLARD DE LANS (France) • Primoz Roglic maintained the overall lead in the Tour de France yesterday as German all-rounder Lennard Kamna won the medium mountain stage 16 - a 164km ride from La Tour du Pin.

Kamna came good after a long range breakaway, defeating Ineos rider Richard Carapaz over the final kilometres after the pair had been part of a rare large escape group.

Ecuador's Carapaz took second place and Swiss Sebastien Reichenbach finished third.

"I'm feeling great, it's an absolutely awesome day for me. It was from the beginning and I knew I'd have to make it to the finish alone, so when I saw that Carapaz was dropping the speed, I thought 'Now is the moment to go'," said Kamna.

"It's big for me and a relief for the team. The step I've made this year is so huge and I'm blessed to win today."

The victory was just reward for the 24-year-old who was pipped to the line on the Puy Mary mountain last week.

It was his first Tour de France stage win, and Bora-Hansgrohe's first of this Tour.

Fifteen minutes further down the mountain, the yellow jersey group ascended together with only Tadej Pogacar trying to upset Roglic and his Jumbo-Visma teammates.

Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez powered past them all over the final 200m, but was followed closely over the line with no change at the top except for Nairo Quintana losing a little time.

Roglic leads Pogacar by 40 seconds with five stages remaining.

Rigoberto Uran is third, 1min 34sec behind, while Lopez and Briton Adam Yates round out the top five.

Yesterday's stage started after organisers announced that all of the cyclists had tested negative for Covid-19 in the final round of tests.

No rider has tested positive for the coronavirus so far, with the world's greatest cycling race on schedule to parade up the Champs Elysees in Paris on Sunday.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE