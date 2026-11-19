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Nov 19 - Former Vuelta a Espana winner and Olympic champion Primoz Roglic has joined NSN Cycling Team on a one-year contract for the 2027 season, the team announced on Wednesday.

• Slovenia's Roglic has won a joint-record four Vuelta titles, the most recent of which came in 2024. His contract with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe ended after last month's Giro di Lombardia, his final race for the German outfit.

• "I always like challenges. That's why I'm here, to take these on together and see what the future brings us," the 37-year-old said in a statement.

• "I still believe I have some work to do – in both racing and with myself. I have the drive and also the attitude not just to race, but also achieve things."

• Roglic, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic time trial champion, also won the Giro d'Italia in 2023. He was also a runner-up at the Tour de France in 2020.

• NSN, formerly known as Israel–Premier Tech, also signed former Giro d'Italia winner and Olympic champion Richard Carapaz last month. REUTERS