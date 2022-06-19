'Rocky' despite double

Eighteen years after she started swimming competitively, Yip Pin Xiu's trophy cabinet is packed with seven world championship medals, five Paralympic golds, an Asian Para Games title and numerous medals from the Asean Para Games.

She may be Singapore's most decorated para-athlete of all time, but even after collecting her fifth world title - in the women's 50m backstroke S2 - on Friday night, Yip called the outing at the World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira "a tough campaign mentally, physically and emotionally".

"It was a bit rocky. There was this pressure from myself to defend the titles as well," said Yip, who won Friday's event in 1min 3.94sec at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex.

"Next year, there will be another world championships, so I think it's going to be harder."

But the 30-year-old is determined to keep improving, emphasising the importance of not being complacent as she works towards the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

Yip, who holds the world records for the women's 50m (59.38 seconds) and 100m (2min 7.09sec) backstroke S2, wants to get quicker.

She said: "This campaign was rather successful but at the end of the day I know I want to be faster, I want better times. It's still about getting there, it's a lot of resilience."

In Portugal, she retained her 100m backstroke S2 title on Tuesday, before successfully defending her 50m backstroke crown three days later.

Yip's coach Mark Chay said: "It's not easy being a world champion, let alone being a world champion for as long as Pin Xiu has.

"I believe she's swimming times within herself now. The Covid-19 effects on the sports calendar are still visible, but things are getting better. We'll get sharper with more races under our belt."

The former national swimmer said that Yip had also made progress since March's Internationale Deutsche Meisterschaften (IDM) Berlin meet, noting that her strokes are more efficient.

Yip, who will be competing at next month's Asean Para Games in Indonesia, also noted that she was working on being more consistent both physically and mentally as she is still getting used to racing again at international meets.

Her second gold in Portugal wrapped up Singapore's involvement at the world meet, bringing the Republic's medal tally to three.

Compatriot Sophie Soon won her first world championships medal - a silver - in the women's 100m breaststroke SB 12 event on Wednesday.

Wong Zhi Wei and Soon's younger brother Colin were the other two swimmers who competed at the meet - both clocked personal bests in the men's 400m freestyle S13 and men's 100m backstroke S12 respectively.

Singapore Disability Sports Council executive director Kelly Fan said: "The medals are definitely a morale booster, but we are frankly rather excited by the personal bests, as they evidence an upward trajectory that results from effective training.

"That is really what we want for the swimmers, as they work towards the real deal next year to qualify for Paris 2024.

"Every opportunity from here until then is crucial to that eventual cut."