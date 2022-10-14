Rocky brings the smiles back

Donna Logan had a fruitful time shopping at the Inglis Ready2Race Sale in Australia on Tuesday, although the fortunes were mixed on the home front.

At her return, she was greeted to the pleasant note of Rocky's barrier trial win on Thursday, though.

"We had a quiet week. I'm really happy to see Rocky win his trial this morning," she said.

"We gave him a break, but Jake (Bayliss) jumped off saying 'Oh my god, he's come back stronger'.

"I have two options for him. He'll either run in a Class 4 over on Oct 22 or a Novice on Nov 19."

Kranji's leading trainer was also faced with a lot more options of a different kind in Sydney. She ended up buying two horses, a Charm Spirit colt (for Fortuna NZ Racing) and a Santos gelding for A$80,000 (S$72,015) and A$30,000 respectively.

Neither did she return empty-handed at Kranji on Saturday, with Luxury Brand going back-to-back to give her a solitary win.

It was enough to maintain her slender one-win lead over Tim Fitzsimmons in their close premiership title race.

However, it gave the camp a bittersweet taste, given that their No. 1 apprentice jockey Yusoff Fadzli was not the one in the irons.

The Malaysian rider, who was aboard when Luxury Brand recorded his last-start maiden win, was booked again.

But he had to give the ride a miss after he hit the deck in the previous race when his mount, Pindus, broke down in the home straight.

Luckily, Yusoff was not seriously injured. But, out of precaution, he was passed unfit to continue riding.

Apprentice jockey Iskandar Rosman stepped up to the plate and duly delivered on Luxury Brand.

Most thought Yusoff would quickly bounce back to the saddle on Saturday, especially as there is a seven-win lead to preserve on the apprentice jockeys' log with only seven meetings left in the season.

But his name was nowhere to be seen on the cards of Saturday's Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup meeting.

"Yusoff hasn't fully recovered. He has no broken bones, but his legs are all black and blue," said Logan.

"He himself said he didn't want to ride this week, as he felt he would not be 100 per cent. If he put in a bad ride, people would say he didn't ride that very good.

"To make things worse, he lost his mother-in-law this week. He had to go to Penang for the funeral.

"He took a slow drive back to Johor Bahru yesterday. His legs are still sore, but he said he would be back to ride some work tomorrow."

With her top rookie out, Logan had to reshuffle some rides around. One of them is impressive last-start winner Super Impact, who gets no relief off his top impost of 59kg in the $70,000 Class 3 race over 1,800m.

Logan could have run the Real Impact five-year-old in the QEII Cup (1,800m) for a juicier carrot - prize money four times as much, to the tune of $300,000.

But a win would also backfire on her plans of getting in at a low handicap in Super Impact's priority target, the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Nov 19.

It was a catch-22 situation Logan would rather avoid.

"I had no plan of running another Group 1 before I had to. He stood to gain 13 points if he won," she said.

"I want him to get in the Gold Cup on the bare minimum. That's why I picked that Class 3 instead.

"I couldn't be happier with him even if he will carry 59kg, but he would have carried around the same in the QEII Cup (58kg).

"I could have used a claimer, but unfortunately, Yusoff's not riding. I'm happy to have Jake Bayliss back on as he's won on him and has done a lot of work on this horse."

Instead, Logan saddles Minister in the QEII Cup, but is not holding her breath over the US-bred six-year-old regaining his 2021 Kranji Mile winning form.

"He has ability, but it all depends on what he wants to do on that day," she said.

Thursday's Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1

1 Hole In One (V. Duric)

2 Popeyethesailorman (M. Nunes)

3 Golden Sentience (C.C. Wong)

4 Ocean Wedge (D. Beasley)

5 Happy Warrior

Margins and time: 21/4, 1, 1/2, 71/4 (1min 00.79sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Den Of Thieves (Nunes)

2 The Jun

3 Blue Idol (T. Krisna)

4 Lim's Betterready (Beasley)

5 Fast And Fearless (M. Lerner)

6 Chivalric Knight (K. Faiz)

Margins and time: 43/4, hd, 93/4, 21/2, 451/2 (1:00.53)

TRIAL 3

1 Red Ocean (M. Kellady)

2 Rocket Star (Krisna)

3 Cyclone (Nunes)

4 Real Efecto (I. Saifudin)

5 Sabah Star

6 Vittoria Perfetta (M. Ibrahim)

7 Strong N Best (K. A'Isisuhairi)

8 Prestige Star (S. Shafrizal)

9 Doc Hudson (T.H. Koh)

Margins and time: Shd, 41/2, 2, 13/4, hd, 1, 11/4, 4 (59.58)

TRIAL 4

1 Rocky (J. Bayliss)

2 Water Rocket (Nunes)

3 Kinabalu Prince (Duric)

4 Healthy Baby (Wong)

5 One Way Ticket (Saifudin)

6 Saturno Spring (Beasley)

7 Ima (Lerner)

8 Might Glory (P.H. Seow)

Margins and time: 2, 1, 61/4, 21/4, 51/4, 103/4, 1/2 (1:00.78)

TRIAL 5

1 Sky Eight (Saifudin)

2 Fountain Of Fame (Lerner)

3 Street Of Dreams (Nunes)

4 Lim's Force (Beasley)

5 Tesoro Pirata (Bayliss)

6 Shihab (Ibrahim)

7 Knight Love (Duric)

8 Mr Pacino (A'Isisuhairi)

9 Sirius (Wong)

Margins and time: 1/2, 1, 3/4, nk, 1/2, 21/2, 11/2, 13/4 (1:02.23)

TRIAL 6

1 Fabu (Koh)

2 Bestseller (Wong)

3 Lucky Charm (Nunes)

4 Bizar Wins (I. Amirul)

5 Red Maned (Bayliss)

6 Loving Babe (N. Rozlan)

7 Victory Joy (Saifudin)

8 Albariq (Beasley)

9 Arriba (A'Isisuhairi)

Margins and time: 1/2, nk, 3/4, 1/2, 73/4, 21/4, ns, 103/4 (1:00.53)