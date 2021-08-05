'Rocket in legs' blasts Italy to gold, world mark

SHIZUOKA • Italy broke their own world record to win Olympic gold in the men's team pursuit yesterday, beating world champions Denmark in a thrilling final at the Izu Velodrome.

The Italians shaded a neck-and-neck battle on the track, their blistering time of 3min 42.032sec just enough to hold off Denmark, who crossed the line in 3:42.198.

Led by the 25-year-old Filippo Ganna, Italy's quartet roared with delight after powering to victory, circling around the arena in front of around 1,000 fans in Shizuoka.

Located 145km outside Tokyo, the velodrome is one of the few venues at Tokyo 2020 to allow a limited number of spectators.

Ganna, Simone Consonni, Francesco Lamon and Jonathan Milan sealed a record-extending eighth Olympic gold medal in the men's team pursuit for Italy, although it is also their first gold in the event since 1960.

"It's a dream. After five years working together we had one goal, to take this amazing result - the gold medal," said Ineos Grenadiers' Ganna on the team website.

"Before we went to sleep last night I said to the guys, tomorrow we are less than five minutes away from a result in the most important moment of our lives.

"We knew in the last kilometre we had a rocket in the legs! In the end we kept the gap so we are happy, the team is happy and I think everyone in Italy is happy!"

The Italians had already broken the world record on Tuesday with their time of 3:42.307, lowering the mark (3:44.672) Denmark set en route to becoming world champions in Berlin last year.

Denmark were going for only their second men's team pursuit gold and went close, with their time also beating Italy's previous world record time. Australia claimed a bronze medal to go with their silvers from 2012 and 2016 after they beat New Zealand.

Britain, the champions in 2016, raced against Switzerland for seventh place and won in a national record of 3:45.636.

British Cycling, meanwhile, has rejected claims that the radical design of its Lotus Hope track bike was copied from a Dutch brand.

The carbon bike, unveiled at the end of 2019 but being ridden in competition for the first time in Tokyo, features widely-spaced forks and seat stays and no head tube, which developers say reduce drag caused by riders' legs.

However, in an interview with Cycling Weekly, the co-founder of Dutch firm Ku Cycle, Alex Bok, said it first patented the design in 2016 after he and fellow co-founder Richard McAinsh, a former F1 engineer, came up with the design for its TF1 model.

British Cycling strongly refute the claim.

"The design for this bike has been in the public eye for almost two years. We are confident that it does not infringe any patents and we are happy to deal with any challenges through the appropriate processes," a spokesman said.

