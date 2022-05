Ronnie O'Sullivan planned to celebrate his record-equalling seventh World Championship title with a few pints of Guinness, but the Rocket is also looking forward to making his way to Singapore next month and blaze a trail for the sport in the region.

On Monday, the 46-year-old beat fellow Englishman Judd Trump 18-13 at the Crucible to become the oldest man to win the world title, surpassing Welshman Ray Reardon, who won his sixth title aged 45 in 1978.