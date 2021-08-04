Rivals set marks to end reigns of Britons

TOKYO • Germany dethroned Britain's women as queens of the Olympic track team pursuit in sensational fashion with a third world record in two days giving them an emphatic victory yesterday.

The quartet of Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein and Mieke Kroeger almost caught Britain in the 4km final at the Izu Velodrome, stopping the clock at 4min 4.242sec.

Incredibly that was six seconds faster than the time Britain recorded to win a second successive Olympic gold medal in the women's discipline, added to the programme at London 2012.

The Netherlands claimed the gold medal in the men's team sprint, outclassing three-time defending champions Britain.

The Dutch trio of Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland secured victory in an Olympic record of 41.369sec, over three seconds ahead of Britain.

In the third-place decider, France defeated Australia to secure their second consecutive bronze in the discipline.

Britain's women's team pursuit world record had endured until Monday, when Germany obliterated it in qualifying.

In yesterday's medal heats, Britain - powered by four-time Olympic gold medallist Laura Kenny - responded in thrilling fashion to edge out the United States in 4:06.748 - a new world best. Minutes later Germany raised the bar again as they crushed Italy in their heat in 4:06.159.

Almost from the first lap of the final, Germany's fearsome foursome began to build an advantage and never relented as they steamed around the oval in perfect unison.

"We were riding really smooth and well together," Klein said.

"Everything matched and everyone had a good tactic. Everyone did a perfect job."

Brennauer, who said a switch of strategy during a recent training camp had been the key to their speed, added: "We're just super happy that we had the run of our life. We're just overwhelmed at the moment."

Their victory ended Kenny's 100 per cent record at Olympic events, having previously won all four she had entered.

"Germany took everyone by surprise. We knew they were going to go fast, just not that fast," she said.

The US, whom Britain had beaten in the final in the two previous Games, took bronze by overcoming Canada.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS