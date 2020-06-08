Rivals question Mcgregor's exit

LAS VEGAS • Conor McGregor has been down this road before, so his retirement announcement yesterday begs the obvious question - is the biggest name in mixed martial arts (MMA) finally done with the sport?

The Irishman claimed his fighting days are over, after tweeting a picture of himself with his mother, Margaret, alongside a post which read: "Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my world title wins!

"Pick the home of your dreams, Mags I love you! Whatever you desire, it's yours."

But the 31-year-old has previously retired twice, only to make triumphant comebacks in the octagon. In April 2016, he said he had "decided to retire young", a month after being submitted by Nate Diaz at UFC 196. But he returned four months later to beat the same opponent via a majority decision.

In March last year, the sport's biggest name tweeted that he was "retiring from the sport formally", but it soon emerged he was still in training. As such, his fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters cast doubt on whether the former two-weight UFC champion was really serious about his decision to call it a day.

No. 1 lightweight contender Justin Gaethje tweeted "this guy is on another bender". Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans told CBS Sports McGregor was doing "what he always does", except this time he was not drawing attention to himself.

Claiming it was a power move to force the world's biggest MMA promotion into increasing its purse for fighters, Evans said: "He's putting a light on the injustices the fighters are going through right now."

Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and welterweight fighter Jorge Masvidal are in a dispute with the UFC, claiming they are being asked to accept unrealistically low pay cheques for future fights.

In the build-up to the UFC 250 event in Las Vegas, UFC president Dana White revealed the organisation was expecting a loss "upwards of US$100 million (S$139.3 million)" this calendar year owing to the lack of gate receipts as the coronavirus pandemic means fans are currently banned from attending.

The main event saw Amanda Nunes dominate Felicia Spencer en route to a comprehensive decision win on Saturday, becoming the first two-weight division champion to retain her bantamweight and featherweight belts.

The Brazilian has not been beaten since September 2014.

DRAWING ATTENTION He's putting a light on the injustices the fighters are going through right now. RASHAD EVANS, former UFC champion, on the motivation behind Conor McGregor's retirement announcement.

After the fight, White expressed his frustration at how some fighters were trying to strong-arm his organisation amid the crisis.

"I will remind everybody that we are in a pandemic," he said.

"The world is a crazy place right now with the things that are going on and everybody feels this right now. There are no fans, you can't travel to the fights and everybody is p****d off and confused.

"The amount of people that I have gunning at me right now is insane... One of the beautiful things about this sport is that you don't have to fight."

However, he had kinder words for McGregor, adding: "If Conor feels he wants to retire, you know my feelings about retirement, you should absolutely do it.

"I love Conor. There are a handful of people that have made this really fun for me, and he's one of them."

White also said he would confirm the location of UFC's "Fight Island" - a secret venue that has been set up to hold bouts for non-US based fighters - later this week, with multiple media reports claiming that it was in Abu Dhabi.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS