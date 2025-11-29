Rivals in for a mauling from King Of The Gauls

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) GRAND FORCE has a good chance as a hard-knocking sort drawn in pole position.

(5) CAMOGIE is by Rafeef out of a Dynasty mare, is a half-brother to the three-time winner Terminator.

(6) SOL E SOMBRA was not disgraced on debut and should improve. Not without claims.

(8) BERRINGTON BLEW disappointed in her comeback race in July after a rest and returns from another rest, but if recapturing her early form, she has a chance.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) KING OF THE GAULS has a lot of pace and will be a big runner from pole position.

(2) LUHAMBA PHAMBILI is also pacey and will enjoy this fast course and distance.

(6) VIHAAN’S WEB has a form chance but has the widest draw of the six runners.

(3) DONQUERARI has pace and could earn.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(5) WHAT A PASSION is consistent and has a form chance over a suitable trip.

(4) PRIORY TERRACE will enjoy the step back up in trip and should be right there.

(6) FLEUR DE LING improved second time out when stepped up to this trip and can improve again.

(8) WARRIOR ROSE made a fair debut back in May in quite a strong form race and if not needing the run a lot, she could make her presence felt.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(10) STRUTTING was not disgraced on debut and would not have to be a superstar to win this race.

(3) ROY’S BLOSSOM has enough form to have a chance in this uninspiring event.

(8) TICKEY BOX should appreciate the step-up in trip and could earn.

(1) LA KATICI has poor form but has shown enough to be able to earn from pole position.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(2) MOSCOW MISS ran a cracker last time behind a decent sort and with the same 2.5kg claimer up, she can go close.

(1) PRANKSTER has consistent form on the Poly and from pole position over an ideal 1,000m trip, she looks to be off a competitive mark and can make her presence felt.

(3) CALL ME JANE has won two out of her last three and this lightly raced sort can still progress, so a three-point raise for her last win might not stop her.

(5) VISION TO ACHIEVE narrowly beat Moscow Miss last time and there should not be much in it again.

Race 6 (1,100m)

(4) DAWN SURPRISE won well on the Poly last time and as she is not over-exposed on this surface, she could follow up off a five-point higher mark.

(6) NILE THE BOSS brings some decent Cape Town form and is a big runner too.

(1) JANE’S VISION would prefer 1,000m but this is only 100m further and she should be thereabouts.

(2) CAPTAIN’S PRIDE has dropped in the merit ratings and could earn.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(4) PROFESSOR LUPIN went close during the week over 1,400m and will have a chance to score over this drop in trip from a good draw.

(5) FIRELIGHTER has come down to a competitive mark and should enjoy the trip.

(6) BANK STREET has a form chance in this line-up.

(7) DEFINITELY YES could earn if at his best as he has dropped to a competitive mark.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(5) NAVAJO DANCER has been knocking hard and has a fine chance.

(4) NDAKA is an honest sort who is capable of popping up.

(6) WILLOW GEM gets a handy decrease in merit rating and could earn.

(10) MASTER SILVANO won well in the maidens and the form was franked but he does have a tough draw.