Rival teams come to the rescue of Lifeplus–Wahoo after bikes stolen overnight

Lifeplus–Wahoo riders woke up on Friday to find 14 of their bikes stolen overnight ahead of the second stage of the Tour of Britain Women but rival teams came to their aid so they could continue racing.

The team said 14 of their endurance bikes were stolen from the mechanic's van parked at their hotel and they were "hoping to find a solution" to start stage two in Wrexham.

However, the other teams were ready to offer spare bikes and also offered their help in preparing for the next stage.

"All of our thanks and appreciation goes out to the many teams that offered and gave their spare team bikes and their mechanics time to get our girls on the road. We wouldn't be starting without them," the Lifeplus–Wahoo team said.

The Tour of Britain Women, which began in Welshpool on Thursday, concludes on Sunday in Manchester. Belgian Lotte Kopecky of SD Worx won stage one. REUTERS