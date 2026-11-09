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Risk, adventure, smile, speed: Why watching Carlos Alcaraz is a thrill

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Carlos Alcaraz, who won the Paris final 7-6 (7-5), 7-5, has his own alluring style.

Carlos Alcaraz, who won the Paris final 7-6 (7-5), 7-5, has his own alluring style.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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Rohit Brijnath

When Ben Shelton tosses the ball up to serve, it’s the equivalent of a pin being pulled from a grenade. Explosion is imminent. In the stands at the Paris Masters is a puffy-eyed 58-year-old spectator who has an ancient degree in similar detonation. Boris Becker, who won the first edition of this event in 1986, had power but also style, and in his prime was an irrepressible study in athletic exuberance.

Just like the Spaniard facing Shelton’s serve on Sunday night.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.