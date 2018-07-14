Rise high set to go higher

RACE 1 (1,800M)

2 Best Effort drops to Class 5 for the third time this season and gets Zac Purton now. Crucially, trainer Almond Lee needs one more winner to retain his licence.

11 Rock The Tree has run well at his last two starts. He needs so many things to go right for him to figure.

12 Joy Plus Fun showed his first hint of form in years at his last start at Happy Valley under a masterful Matthew Chadwick ride.

10 Little Fantasy is next best.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

7 Cour Valant has drawn well and it wouldn't take a great leap for him to figure in this spot.

4 Multimax drops to Class 5 for the first time. He's been running better of late, suggesting a win is near.

5 Superior Boy is sure to be around the mark for Joao Moreira.

10 Otouto is not without a hope.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

3 General Dino is suited to the 1,800m and should be hard to beat from a good draw.

9 Happy Rocky is on a mark where he can prove competitive.

5 Enjoyable Success has shown some hints of form lately and can figure with a good draw.

2 Bullish Glory can be considered.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

4 Complacency looks well-prepared for this and deserves close attention, despite the wide gate.

13 Regency Darling will likely push forward from the good draw and can stick on strongly to the line.

12 Master Viking will also push forward from the wide gate. He looks ready to produce a big effort.

3 Burst Away ran a better race last time out and can show up again.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

3 Have Fun Together gets the best draw he's had in recent starts and all signs point to a big performance.

8 London Hall should be able to take up a better spot from a nice draw and can get into the finish.

6 Fresh Power has run well in two of his last three starts over this course and distance.

2 Beauty Day is a place chance.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

5 Picken should prove competitive if he can get into a handy position.

2 Enjoy Life is racing well enough to be able to figure.

9 Red Horse caught the eye in his recent barrier trial with Purton aboard. He'll get his best chance here.

4 Sunshine Holiday is improving and wouldn't shock if he wins.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

3 Last Kingdom has shown more signs of tractability at his last two starts and the drop in grade might be the catalyst he needs to break through.

9 Sleep Education has run well at his last two starts from awkward gates. He draws the rail now and a win is near.

4 Marzouq won well last time out and looks to have scope to head higher.

6 Green Energy mixes his form but he's not without a chance.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

8 Rise High looks capable of winning this on his way to bigger and better things.

1 Born In China steps up to a mile for the first time. He has won twice over the distance in UK.

7 Doctor Geoff finished second to Rise High two runs back and is a chance, too.

5 Romantic Touch is always a hope.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

7 Bigwood returns at a trip that should suit him and he has the blinkers on for the first time.

12 Intrepic is likely be around with Matthew Poon's claim.

2 Handsome Bo Bo should get things in his favour and is not without a hope.

4 Racing Fighter should appreciate 1,400m.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

2 Lucky Dollar should be suited to 1,200m now, with blinkers applied and Purton in the saddle.

13 Superich has got no weight on his back and is worth watching.

5 Alcari, a last-start winner, is still improving, so cannot rule out.

14 Noble Steed is not without a place hope.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

7 Solar Patch has strong form. From a good gate, he looks primed to take the final race of the season.

9 Hezthewonforus is another potential Classic Mile contender with a leg in this race.

1 Mr Genuine finished a head behind subsequent Hong Kong Derby winner Ping Hai Star over the course and distance. He can defy topweight to figure.

2 My Darling was a course-and-distance winner off a similar mark last year and only needs the right run to score.

•Comments by Andrew Hawkins, courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 4 European Roller ($11-$6)

2nd 2 Dona ($7)

3rd 1 Domremy ($7)

4th 10 Wonder Woman

Forecast $14 Place Forecast (2-4) $5, (1-4) $4, (1-2) $6

Tierce $61 Trio $13 Quartet $170

RACE 2

1st 2 Chinchilla ($11-$6)

2nd 6 Stavros Christos ($19)

3rd 4 Storyfields (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 Countess Cantabria

Forecast $39

Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $214 Trio $29

Quartet $855

Scratching: 3 Dear Moniette

RACE 3

1st 1 Bayeto ($10-$6)

2nd 7 Adalberto ($12)

3rd 3 All Night Long (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 St Patrick's Flame

Forecast $10

Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $36 Trio $6 Quartet $26

Scratchings: 4 Dancing Ruga, 5 Sunny, 8 Pilothouse

RACE 4

1st 3 Figaro ($44-$13)

2nd 8 Warrior Poet ($18)

3rd 1 Faraway Island ($10)

4th 7 Scribo

Forecast $133 Place Forecast (3-8) $37, (1-3) $16, (1-8) $21

Tierce $1,967 Trio $410

Quartet No winner ($204 carried forward)

Scratchings: 14 Angelus Bell, 15 Auto Pilot

RACE 5

1st 11 Meritocracy ($15-$6)

2nd 3 Grizabell ($15)

2nd 13 No Green Stars ($22)

4th 4 Love Dove

Forecast (3-11) $16, (11-13) $39

Place Forecast (3-11) $8, (11-13) $22, (3-13) $42 Tierce (11-3-13) no winner, (11-13-3) $1,367 Trio $238

Quartet No winner ($316 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 5 Dawnbreaker ($10-$5.10)

2nd 2 Breakfast Club ($7)

3rd 4 Lord Windermere ($20)

4th 8 Valentinik

Forecast $9 Place Forecast (2-5) $4, (4-5) $18, (2-4) $26

Tierce $160 Trio $45

Quartet $1,066

Scratching: 10 Arctic Blast

Result of Race 7 was not available at press time. Log on to www.turfclub.com.sg for the results.