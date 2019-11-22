Rio boxing officials face Tokyo 2020 suspension

LAUSANNE • The 36 boxing referees and judges at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, who were all suspended after a post-Games probe, will not be allowed to officiate at Tokyo 2020, an International Olympic Committee (IOC) task force said on Wednesday.

Several officials were sent home from Rio after a number of questionable decisions amid allegations that fights were fixed.

The International Boxing Association's (Aiba) 2017 investigation found no interference in results and recommended that the judges be reintegrated on a case-by-case basis but, under the new criteria, they are ineligible for Tokyo.

Task force chairman Morinari Watanabe said its decision followed discussions with athletes to increase clarity, transparency and integrity in the selection process and officiating at the Games.

He said: "The main objective is to ensure the completion of the mission of delivering events, while putting the boxers first, and with transparent and credible sporting results and fair play.

His team was set up to organise qualifiers and the Games competition following the IOC's decision to suspend Aiba in June until the issues surrounding its finances and governance were resolved.

In Tokyo, officials will be picked from a pool comprising qualified Aiba-certified individuals who meet the selection criteria.

The task force will then randomly select every official for each competition. The full selection process will be conducted under the independent supervision of PricewaterhouseCoopers.

It was also announced that scores from all judges at the end of each round will be displayed publicly during qualifying competitions and the Games.

REUTERS